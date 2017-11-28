New Indian residential school monument in the Okanagan

Calling it a “significant ceremony”, the Okanagan Nation Alliance unveiled a monument Tuesday morning on the Penticton Indian Band reserve.

The monument is dedicated to Syilx people who attended residential schools.

“We commemorate the survivors and the legacy of the Indian Residential School era and we celebrate the fact we are still here and growing stronger every day,” states a media advisory.

The site was chosen because it’s where the ONA says children were gathered before being taken to the schools.