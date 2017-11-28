indian residential school monument
November 28, 2017 3:18 pm

New Indian residential school monument in the Okanagan

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Indian residential school monument unveiled Tuesday near Penticton.

Jim Douglas/Global News
A A

Calling it a “significant ceremony”, the Okanagan Nation Alliance unveiled a monument Tuesday morning on the Penticton Indian Band reserve.

The monument is dedicated to Syilx people who attended residential schools.

“We commemorate the survivors and the legacy of the Indian Residential School era and we celebrate the fact we are still here and growing stronger every day,” states a media advisory.

The site was chosen because it’s where the ONA says children were gathered before being taken to the schools.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
indian residential school monument
Indian Residential Schools
Okanagan Nation Alliance
penticton indian band reserve
residential school monument
residential school monument unveiled

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News