November 28, 2017 3:18 pm
Updated: November 28, 2017 3:25 pm

Homeless man who gave woman his last $20 to buy his dream truck and new home

By Staff The Associated Press

In this Nov. 17, 2017 photo, Johnny Bobbitt Jr., left, Kate McClure, right, and McClure’s boyfriend Mark D’Amico pose at a CITGO station in Philadelphia. When McClure ran out of gas, Bobbitt, who is homeless, gave his last $20 to buy gas for her. McClure started a Gofundme.com campaign for Bobbitt that has raised more than $13,000.

(Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
PHILADELPHIA – A New Jersey woman has raised more than $385,000 for a Philadelphia homeless man who came to her roadside aid – enough to buy him a home and his dream truck, and provide him with a small annual salary.

Kate McClure said on her GoFundMe page Tuesday that an attorney and financial adviser helped 34-year-old Johnny Bobbitt Jr. come up with the plan.

McClure, of Florence Township, ran out of gas on an Interstate 95 exit ramp late one night in Philadelphia. Bobbitt walked a few blocks to buy her gas with his last $20. She didn’t have money to repay him, so she set up the online fundraiser.

She says two trust funds and a bank account are being set up for him.

She says his “dream truck” is a 1999 Ford Ranger.

