London philanthropists donate $250K to Youth Opportunities Unlimited’s New Addition Campaign

The fundraising campaign for Youth Opportunities Unlimited’s (YOU) New Addition project got a major boost Tuesday.

Frank and Kathy Longo, known for their local philanthropic efforts, have made a $250,000 donation to the effort. They’ll also serve as the campaign’s honorary co-chairs.

The project is set to retrofit the building on the northwest corner of York and Richmond to create a home for youth, expectant teen moms, as well as new mothers and babies who are at risk of, or experience homelessness.

YOU says the facility will also act as an integrated youth wellness hub focused on physical and mental health, employment, education, and training.

YOU is trying to raise $8.2 million in a public campaign for the New Addition project. Construction is expected to begin summer 2018

— With files from Jess Brady