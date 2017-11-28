The Factory enters hiring mode in London

There’s good news for job seekers in London.

The new family entertainment centre called The Factory announced Tuesday morning they’re looking to fill at least 80 jobs ahead of their anticipated opening, early next year.

The Factory is located at the site of the old Kellogg’s factory on Dundas St. in east London.

They’re looking to hire 20 full-time and 60 part-time employees with the potential for more jobs to be added as they’re needed.

Full details on the job opening’s can be found here.

“We’ve actually already started some of our hiring,” said HR manager Maddie Wolcott. “Between now and February 2018 we’ll be looking to fill about 80-90 positions, all the way from front-line to management positions.”

News of the job opening’s come years after the Kellogg’s factory closed in 2014, putting over 500 people out of work.

The Factory will span 170,000 sq. ft. and will be outfitted with activities including indoor go karts, mini golf, a trampoline park, an arcade, and a large indoor ropes course with zip lines, among other things. It will be Canada’s biggest indoor adventure park.

“Our main objective is to get the front-line staff hired,” said Wolcott. “The ropes course, trampoline, we’ve got the arcade and guest services for the front and back end.”

Tillsonburg-based E&E McLaughlin Ltd. announced in August plans for the “100 Kellogg” development, dubbed one of the most ambitious urban regeneration projects in London’s history.

The Factory will also include Silverstacks, a new craft brewer, an office tower with up to 90,000 sq. ft. of office space and a warehouse.

“The Kellogg’s site is historically significant to the Old East Village. The BIA looks forward to The Factory animating the space, creating walkable employment prospects for local residents and regenerating connectivity to the Village residential and commercial communities,” said Jennifer Pastorius, manager of the Old East Village Business Improvement Area, in a release.

The job openings announced Tuesday are the first phase of the redevelopment of the historic site. Officials with E&E McLaughlin Ltd. say phase two and three of the project are expected to be announced in the future, but no concrete timeline has been set.

Wolcott says they’re excited to enter the hiring phase.

“We’re just taking it day-by-day,” she said. “When you’re taking on a project like this you need to go into it with both feet first and tackle things as they come.”

The former plant opened in 1907 but was shuttered in Dec. 2014 when most of the jobs were shipped south to the U.S., leaving move than 460 without work. The property spans 23 acres of property and has 30 different buildings with a total of about one million sq. ft. of space.