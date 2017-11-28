Crime
November 28, 2017 10:57 am
Updated: November 28, 2017 11:10 am

Former Swift Current Mountie accused of selling drugs wants Ontario trial

By Global News

A former Swift Current RCMP constable wants his drug trafficking trial to be held in Ontario, not Saskatchewan.

File / Global News
A A

A judge will rule on where a trial for a former Saskatchewan Mountie accused of drug trafficking should be held.

Micheal Chachula was a constable with the RCMP in Swift Current, Sask., when he was charged with trafficking cocaine and ecstasy in a Toronto bar.

READ MORE: Swift Current RCMP officer charged with trafficking cocaine, ecstasy

Chachula was arrested and charged in January 2015.

Mounties said the investigation into Chachula started in April 2014.

He had been working as a general duty constable in Swift Current since 2012.

The former officer’s defence lawyer argued Monday in Swift Current court that the trial should be held in Ontario, not Saskatchewan.

A decision on jurisdiction is expected Tuesday.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cocaine
Cocaine Trafficking
Drug Trafficking
Ecstasy
Ecstasy Trafficking
Micheal Chachula
not Saskatchewan.
Sask RCMP
Swift Current
Swift Current RCMP
Swift Current Saskatchewan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News