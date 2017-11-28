Former Swift Current Mountie accused of selling drugs wants Ontario trial

A judge will rule on where a trial for a former Saskatchewan Mountie accused of drug trafficking should be held.

Micheal Chachula was a constable with the RCMP in Swift Current, Sask., when he was charged with trafficking cocaine and ecstasy in a Toronto bar.

READ MORE: Swift Current RCMP officer charged with trafficking cocaine, ecstasy

Chachula was arrested and charged in January 2015.

Mounties said the investigation into Chachula started in April 2014.

He had been working as a general duty constable in Swift Current since 2012.

The former officer’s defence lawyer argued Monday in Swift Current court that the trial should be held in Ontario, not Saskatchewan.

A decision on jurisdiction is expected Tuesday.