$5.6M skating rink in Ottawa looking for (part-time) Zamboni drivers

The $5.6-million skating rink being built on the lawn of Parliament Hill is looking to hire Zamboni drivers to maintain the ice, but only part-time.

The rink is being built and run in partnership with the Ottawa Senators, who posted an ad for the job on Monday.

Qualified candidates will have experience in “driving a Zamboni” and who are “energetic and enthusiastic, with a positive attitude” the job posting read.

Speaking French and English is also an asset.

READ MORE: Skating rink on Parliament Hill set to cost $5.6M, passes must be reserved online

The costly NHL-sized rink was widely criticized after it was scheduled to be open for just weeks between Dec. 7 and Dec. 31. Canadian Heritage Minister Melanie Joly later announced the rink would remain open through Ottawa’s annual Winterlude festival and will close February 28.

“This will allow even more families to lace up their skates for this once in a lifetime opportunity,” Joly tweeted last week.

COMMENTARY: Pricey Parliament skating rink a fitting monument to government excess

It’s unclear what the overall cost will be to keep the skating rink open for an additional two months.

The multimillion-dollar rink comes with a lengthy list of rules including a ban on hockey sticks and pucks and figure skating.

And unlike the Rideau Canal located just 500 metres from Parliament, skaters won’t be able to enjoy their favourite snack as they circle the ice as food and beverages are also banned from the ice. You can also forget about taking a selfie on the rink, as cellphones and other electronic devices won’t be allowed.

Individual passes for 45 minutes of ice time will be free, and available online at www.canada150rink.com starting on Dec. 5. Sets of passes will be released 48 hours in advance, so if you want to skate on Dec. 7, for instance, those passes will be made available on Dec. 5 at noon ET.