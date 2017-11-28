Much-delayed Halifax Convention Centre to officially open Dec. 15

The Halifax Convention Centre will hold is official grand opening next month, nearly two years after its originally scheduled completion date.

According to a news release from the province, the centre will host an opening ceremony on Dec. 15. The centre will also hold community events and public tours on the weekend of Jan. 12-14, 2018.

“Opening our doors marks a significant milestone as we get ready to welcome thousands of new visitors and new opportunities to our city and province,” said Carrie Cussons, president and CEO of the Halifax Convention Centre, in a statement.

“We can’t wait to preview our new state-of-the-art facility with our community and partners before we begin hosting our first events.”

The Halifax Convention Centre, which is part of the million-square-foot Nova Centre project, had its original completion date set for January 2016.

There have been multiple delays since then, and area businesses pursued legal action last June to recoup losses due to disruptions from road closures, noise and lack of parking.

The Wooden Monkey restaurant decided to end their legal action in late October.

According to the centre, 90 events have been booked for the facility’s first year of operations. The first client event will be the Canadian Junior Weightlifting Championships on Jan. 20, 2018, followed by Brides 2018, the Halifax Business Awards and the National Franchise Show.

The centre estimates the events will bring in 75,000 delegates during that first year and bring in more than $50 million to the province.

