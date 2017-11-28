Dartmouth Starbucks employee assaulted by would-be robber
Halifax police are looking for a man accused of assaulting a Starbucks employee as he was emptying the trash in Dartmouth.
They say the employee was outside the building around 5:25 p.m. when a white man approached him and struck him with a sharp object, injuring his face.
Police say the suspect tried to remove the man’s wallet but fled.
They describe him as white, between the age of 20 and 40, thin and wearing a black hoodie.
