2 dead, 4 injured after Highway 401 crash in eastern Ontario

PRESCOTT, Ont. – Two people were killed and four others injured late Monday in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.

The OPP says according to its preliminary investigation, two transport trailers and three other vehicles collided at about 10:30 p.m. while travelling east on the highway between Prescott and Highway 416.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, three others were taken to hospital by ambulance, and another transported by air ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

No names or ages have been released.

The OPP says a 60-year-old man from Brossard, Que., has been arrested for dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.

Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed for the investigation while the westbound lanes were already shut down due to a collision on Thursday afternoon involving two transport trucks.