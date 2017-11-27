Girl, 10, dies after 2-vehicle crash in Ajax
A A
Durham Regional Police are investigating the cause of a crash in Ajax Monday evening that left a 10-year-old girl dead.
Officers were called to Taunton Road West between Church Street North and Ravenscroft Road at around 5:40 p.m. after two SUVs collided head-on in the westbound lanes.
The girl, who was travelling in one of the vehicles with her mother, was taken to local hospital where she later died. The girl’s mother and another vehicle occupant were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact police.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.