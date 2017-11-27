Girl, 10, dies after 2-vehicle crash in Ajax

Durham Regional Police are investigating the cause of a crash in Ajax Monday evening that left a 10-year-old girl dead.

Officers were called to Taunton Road West between Church Street North and Ravenscroft Road at around 5:40 p.m. after two SUVs collided head-on in the westbound lanes.

The girl, who was travelling in one of the vehicles with her mother, was taken to local hospital where she later died. The girl’s mother and another vehicle occupant were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact police.

Ten-year-old girl killed during crash involving two Hyundai SUVs on Taunton Rd east of Church St in Ajax. Mother and other driver transported with non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/GYjkw40UEV — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) November 28, 2017