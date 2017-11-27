Grade 11 Winnipeg student raising money for Churchill residents

With the help of one girl, Churchill residents may be having a merrier Christmas.

Skylar Ferguson, a grade 11 student at Oak Park High School, has created a gofundme page to help provide families living in Churchill food and supplies for the holidays.

She said she was compelled to help after catastrophic flooding that left the Churchill rail line destroyed in 19 different places.

Ferguson appeared on Global News Morning in November to talk about her efforts.

To date, the campaign has raised $3,130 with a goal of reaching $10,000.

If you’re interested in dropping off food or supplies and don’t wish to donate funds you can visit the following areas: