Saskatoon weather outlook: warmest weather of the month hits

Story highlights Winter storm/snowfall warnings Windy Monday Sunnier Tuesday How long does the warm up last?

Strong winds on the way with the warmest weather so far this month reaching the region.

Winter Storm/Snowfall Warnings

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings for hazardous winter conditions expected in La Ronge, Prince Albert National Park, Buffalo Narrows and Pelican Narrows as a low pressure system tracking through brings a mixed bag of weather including freezing rain.

Gusty northerly winds will develop giving blowing snow in exposed areas Monday afternoon. A total of 15 to 20 cm of snow is possible by evening.

A snowfall warning for 20 to 30 centimetres of snow has been issued for the La Loche, Key Lake and Southend areas as well.

For the latest weather alerts download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Saskatoon Forecast

Monday

Nov. 27 will go down as the warmest day in November 2017 as temperatures rose to 6 degrees at 6 a.m. Monday morning with a southerly breeze helping mix down the mild air to start the week, which was just a few degrees shy of our record daytime high of 8.2 degrees from 2011.

Mostly cloudy skies started the day, but some sunny breaks moved in midday with a cold front approaching, dropping temperatures to the freezing mark by late morning.

Winds are still expected to be strong today with gusts as high as 70 km/h possible in Saskatoon https://t.co/Rfxx05Klls #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/TLJfqi2BXs — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) November 27, 2017

A wind warning that was issued in Saskatoon for gusts up to 90 km/h was ended this morning, but strong winds will still be strong, with gusts upwards of 70 km/h possible as a cold front slides through during the afternoon.

There is a chance of snow through the afternoon while we cool back below freezing as the colder air gets drawn in with the strong westerly winds.

Monday Night

Winds will remain breezy during the evening, around 30 km/h with gusts in excess of 50 to 60 km/h possible as we cool back toward and possible even into minus double digits with clouds clearing overnight.

Tuesday

-18 is what it’ll feel like with wind chill Tuesday morning with winds easing right back to start the day before picking up from the south in the afternoon, which will help warm temperatures up toward, but just shy of the freezing mark.

We’re expecting to start off the day in the sunshine as high pressure slides by to the south before the next wave of clouds move in late in the day.

Wednesday-Friday

The next system slides through on Wednesday with a chance of morning flurries and the possibility of some mixed precipitation before we get into some afternoon clearing with a daytime high just above freezing.

Clouds will be in and out with some sunny breaks for the rest of the week with daytime highs just below freezing and morning lows close to minus double digits with wind chills in the minus teens.

Weekend Outlook

Slightly cooler air will slump in over central Saskatchewan this weekend with clouds expected to build in on Saturday and stick around for much of Sunday with daytime highs in mid-minus single digits and low sin minus double digits.

The Your Saskatchewan photo for Nov. 27 was taken near Lanigan by Brenda Gawluk:

READ MORE: 2018 Your Saskatchewan calendars have arrived

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.