November 27, 2017 1:49 pm
Updated: November 27, 2017 3:25 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: warmest weather of the month hits

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Strong winds move in with the warmest weather so far this month making it into Saskatoon's forecast.

Winter storm/snowfall warnings

Windy Monday

Sunnier Tuesday

How long does the warm up last?

Strong winds on the way with the warmest weather so far this month reaching the region.

Winter Storm/Snowfall Warnings

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings for hazardous winter conditions expected in La Ronge, Prince Albert National Park, Buffalo Narrows and Pelican Narrows as a low pressure system tracking through brings a mixed bag of weather including freezing rain.

Gusty northerly winds will develop giving blowing snow in exposed areas Monday afternoon. A total of 15 to 20 cm of snow is possible by evening.

A snowfall warning for 20 to 30 centimetres of snow has been issued for the La Loche, Key Lake and Southend areas as well.

Saskatoon Forecast

Monday

Nov. 27 will go down as the warmest day in November 2017 as temperatures rose to 6 degrees at 6 a.m. Monday morning with a southerly breeze helping mix down the mild air to start the week, which was just a few degrees shy of our record daytime high of 8.2 degrees from 2011.

Mostly cloudy skies started the day, but some sunny breaks moved in midday with a cold front approaching, dropping temperatures to the freezing mark by late morning.

A wind warning that was issued in Saskatoon for gusts up to 90 km/h was ended this morning, but strong winds will still be strong, with gusts upwards of 70 km/h possible as a cold front slides through during the afternoon.

Low pressure system tracking through Monday is kicking up strong winds across the region.

SkyTracker Weather

There is a chance of snow through the afternoon while we cool back below freezing as the colder air gets drawn in with the strong westerly winds.

Monday Night

Winds will remain breezy during the evening, around 30 km/h with gusts in excess of 50 to 60 km/h possible as we cool back toward and possible even into minus double digits with clouds clearing overnight.

Strong winds are possible Monday evening across central Saskatchewan.

SkyTracker Weather

Tuesday

-18 is what it’ll feel like with wind chill Tuesday morning with winds easing right back to start the day before picking up from the south in the afternoon, which will help warm temperatures up toward, but just shy of the freezing mark.

We’re expecting to start off the day in the sunshine as high pressure slides by to the south before the next wave of clouds move in late in the day.

A high pressure system sliding by south of the city on Tuesday will help bring us back into some sunshine.

SkyTracker Weather

Wednesday-Friday

The next system slides through on Wednesday with a chance of morning flurries and the possibility of some mixed precipitation before we get into some afternoon clearing with a daytime high just above freezing.

Winds will pick back up on Wednesday behind the next system sliding through.

SkyTracker Weather

Clouds will be in and out with some sunny breaks for the rest of the week with daytime highs just below freezing and morning lows close to minus double digits with wind chills in the minus teens.

Mild, above average weather sticks around central Saskatchewan for the rest of November.

SkyTracker Weather

Weekend Outlook

Slightly cooler air will slump in over central Saskatchewan this weekend with clouds expected to build in on Saturday and stick around for much of Sunday with daytime highs in mid-minus single digits and low sin minus double digits.

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

The Your Saskatchewan photo for Nov. 27 was taken near Lanigan by Brenda Gawluk:

The Your Saskatchewan photo for Nov. 27 was taken near Lanigan by Brenda Gawluk.

