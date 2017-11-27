Marlene Bird passes away

A homeless Saskatchewan woman who was brutally beaten and then set on fire has passed away.

Linda Lavallee, a friend of Marlene Bird, says the double amputee died Monday morning, although the cause of death has not been disclosed.

Bird was viciously attacked on June 1, 2014 in Prince Albert.

Her injuries were so severe both legs had to be amputated, half her forehead down to her chin was lacerated and she was left with permanent eyesight damage.

Court documents revealed the lasting agony the assault had on Bird.

In a handwritten statement to the court, Bird said she wasn’t able to do anything on her own, including simple things like going to the bathroom or picking blueberries.

Bird said she had to wear adult diapers as she couldn’t control her bowels and felt disgusted with herself when she couldn’t make it to the bathroom in time.

She also said she was afraid to enter Prince Albert because of the attack.

Bird appeared in court on Sept.22 when her attacker, Leslie Black, was sentenced.

Black was sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder and sexual assault.

Bird said she thought she could forgive Black for the assault.

“I’m doing my best, because my mom told me to forgive people that do wrong,” Bird said outside of court after sentencing.

Bird said she was satisfied with the sentence and thought Black’s apology in court was sincere.

“I like that apology,” Bird said, “it feels good. I don’t have to have bad dreams, I hope.”

She recently told radio station CKBI that she was hoping to receive prosthetic legs.

A memorial service is being planned for Bird.

A memorial service is being planned for Bird.