Elementary students with incomplete immunization records could face suspension in 2018

Is your child’s vaccinations up to date? If not, they could be suspended from school in the new year.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says that children with incomplete immunization records will be getting letters in the mail from the health unit warning them of possible school suspension if their records aren’t updated by Jan. 26, 2018.

All student records have to be in compliance with the Immunization of School Pupils Act. In order to attend school, students in Ontario need to be immunized against diphtheria, tetanus, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, meningococcal disease and pertussis (whooping cough). Students born after Jan. 1, 2010, also need to be vaccinated for varicella (chicken pox).

“Public Health and school boards are required to enforce the immunization requirements to protect school-aged children from diseases that can have serious complications,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, medical officer of health and CEO of Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

Parents of students with missing vaccines should make an appointment with their family doctor or Public Health to get their child immunized.

More information is available at www.wdgpublichealth.ca.