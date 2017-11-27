Tentative deal reached between Acadia University and its faculty

Acadia University and the school’s Faculty Association have reached a tentative agreement.

Acadia University confirmed the deal early Monday morning and stated classes will go ahead as normal.

#AcadiaU & AUFA have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract. Classes & University operations will proceed today as normal. — Acadia University (@AcadiaU) November 27, 2017

Faculty was in a legal strike position as of 12:01 a.m. Monday. The association and Acadia’s Board of Governors agreed to bring in a conciliator on Sunday in a last-ditch effort to reach a deal.

The Acadia University Faculty Association (AUFA) represents 331 full-time and part-time professors, librarians, archivists, and instructors.

According to the faculty association, the two sides began negotiations for a new collective agreement in late March, but talks reached an impasse in June when the board refused to discuss key faculty proposals.

AUFA filed for the assistance of a provincial conciliator in early September. After conciliation stalled on the first day, AUFA members voted 81 per cent in favour of strike action.

Details of the tentative agreement will be released after a vote by faculty members.