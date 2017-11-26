While many Americans were buying furniture and appliances on Black Friday, a record number were also seeking clearance to purchase guns.

The FBI dealt with 203,086 requests for background checks on Friday, USA Today reported.

This was the third straight year Americans were looking to purchase guns at a record pace as there were 185,713 requests last year and 185,345 in 2015.

FBI stats show that four of the top five and five of the top 10 highest days for NICS Firearm Checks have been on Black Friday.

The only day in the top five which had nothing to do with Black Friday was on Dec. 21, 2012. A quick look at Google shows that was the day Mayans had predicted the world was going to end.

The NCIS is to designed to allow instant background checks on prospective gun owners.

As the FBI wesite notes: “Before ringing up the sale, cashiers call in a check to the FBI or to other designated agencies to ensure that each customer does not have a criminal record or isn’t otherwise ineligible to make a purchase.”

The FBI says out of 230 million such checks, there have been more than 1.3 million denials

The number of background checks will not equate into the number of guns sold, as a prospective buyer can purchase more than one gun.

As of Oct. 4 2017, Americans owned 48 per cent of the world’s estimated 650 million guns, CNN reported.

On Monday, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered a review of the NICS, after the Air Force failed to report the criminal history of the gunman who slaughtered more than two dozen people at a Texas church.