Winnipeg man lights up home with Christmas display for charity, and late wife’s wish

A Winnipeg man is spreading the holiday spirit with a Christmas light display at his Transcona home, in honour of his late wife.

Peter Kwiatek has been setting up the holiday display for years, together with his wife Pam. In 2014 she lost her battle with cancer but Peter wanted to keep the holiday tradition going in her memory and for a good cause.

Pam’s Christmas Wish now generates donations for Winnipeg Harvest.

“It was always something we wanted to do, to give back to the community and Winnipeg Harvest was her choice,” he said. “So many people needed the food and money at the time of Christmas, it was her choice, because so many people were in need of it.”

On Sunday Peter put the finishing touches on this year’s display. He says it takes 300 hours to assemble the more than 30,000 lights and he starts working right after Halloween.

Global News and 680 CJOB will be at his home at 503 Kildare Avenue West helping gather donations on Dec. 15.