Man accused of being outside a Saskatoon home armed with a rifle

A report of a man with a long-barrelled rifle outside a Saskatoon home ended peacefully with three people being taken into custody.

Saskatoon police were called to the 400-block of Avenue E South at around 6:30 a.m. CT on Sunday after a man was reported to be holding a rifle outside a home.

READ MORE: 5 men charged with impaired driving in 5 overnight incidents: Saskatoon police

He went back inside the Riversdale home before police arrived.

The incident concluded peacefully around 90 minutes later when three people were taken into custody.

Police said a rifle was located in the home and a 24-year-old man had ammunition on him when he was arrested.

He is facing charges of careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and breach of probation.

A 24-year-old woman has been charged with breach of probation.

There is no word on any charges against the third person taken into custody.