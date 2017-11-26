London Lightning to raise championship banner before taking on Halifax Hurricanes in home opener

A rematch of the 2016-2017 National Basketball League of Canada (NBL) final is set to get underway on Sunday.

After starting their season on the road with a loss to the Niagara River Lions, the London Lightning are looking to grab a win at their home opener, when they take on the Halifax Hurricanes.

“We’re going to run some stuff that are similar in some ways [to last year], and some stuff that’s going to be different,” Lightning head coach Keith Vassell said. “We’ve been planning the time, trying to really hit home and develop our habits into the things that are a little bit different.

“For the most part, we’re going to be exploiting both Royce White inside and we brought in DeAndre Thomas, and then we also have a lot of guys that are really shooting the ball well right now.”

The Lightning defeated the Hurricanes in Game 6 of the finals to win the NBL Canada Championship last year.

Before the game gets underway, the Lightning will raise their championship banner and award championship rings to members of the 2016-2017 team.

The game begins at 2 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens.