November 25, 2017 11:51 pm
Updated: November 26, 2017 12:00 am

Man rushed to hospital after being hit by CTrain near City Hall station

Emergency crews at the scene of an incident where a person was hit by a CTrain Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to reports of a man hit by a CTrain in downtown Calgary at around 9 p.m. Saturday.

The man was rushed to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition, according to EMS.

The incident happened on Macleod Trail and 7 Street southeast at the City Hall CTrain station.

Police have not released any details about the victim or what led to the incident.

Calgary Transit said due to the emergency situation, trains were unable to travel in the downtown core.

