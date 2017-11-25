Would-be foreign buyer forced to give up North Vancouver home deposit

A foreign buyer is being forced to hand over a deposit after backing out of a multi-million dollar North Shore home deal.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled that Kyeonga Jeong can’t withhold her deposit on a property despite pulling out of the deal after the Foreign Buyers Tax came into effect.

Jeong signed a contract to purchase Sharon Wilkie’s North Vancouver home for 2.6 million dollars in June.

The contract said Jeong paid a deposit of $180,000, which was being held in trust by her realtor with the sale being completed in mid-October.

After the 15 per cent tax was introduced by the province in August, Jeong decided to withdraw from the deal after her property transfer tax increased by more than $400,000.

However, a judge has ruled Wilkie’s conduct was proper and that Jeong breached the contract by backing out.