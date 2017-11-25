Mexico’s Popocateptl volcano spews ash and smoke into skies after trio of explosions

Mexico‘s Popocateptl volcano had three explosions on Friday Nov. 24, one of which shot smoke and ash 4 kilometres into the sky.

According to Mexico’s National Disaster Prevention Center, the first explosion occurred at 05:11 p.m. local time and launched incandescent fragments high into the sky.

Two more explosions overnight spread ash over the villages and fields south of the volcano.

Popocatepetl has been active since the mid-1990s and authorities have placed the volcano on yellow alert and urged residents to avoid outdoor activities

There are more than 3,000 volcanos in Mexico, but only 14 are considered active.

Popo, as it is known, regularly emits smoke and ash but is rarely considered life threatening to nearby communities. However, a massive eruption from in 2000 forced the evacuation of some 50,000 people.