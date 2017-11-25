Sports
November 25, 2017 5:15 pm

Donald Trump tees off with golf legend Jack Nicklaus in Florida

By Jill Colvin The Associated Press

Jack Nicklaus and Donald Trump at the unveiling of the Jack Nicklaus Villa at Trump Doral at Trump National Doral on February 20, 2015 in Doral, Florida.

Manny Hernandez/Getty Images
A A

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – First it was Tiger, then Jack.

President Donald Trump golfed with yet another champion on his Thanksgiving weekend, playing Saturday with legend Jack Nicklaus.

Trump was spotted at his West Palm Beach course playing with the retired pro and his son, Gary Nicklaus.

READ MORE: Donald Trump reportedly tells golf buddies the White House is a ‘real dump’

On Friday, Trump played with Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Brad Faxon at another of his courses, in nearby Jupiter, Florida.

It was Trump’s fourth day in a row visiting one of his golf courses as he spends the holidays in Florida.

Nicklaus endorsed Trump last year, telling CBS: “I like what Donald has done… He’s turning America upside-down. (He’s) awakening the country.”

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Donald Trump golf
donald trump golfing
Golf
Jack Nicklaus
Jack Nicklaus Trump
Trump Golf
Trump golfing
Trump golfs with Jack Nicklaus
Trump Jack Nicklaus

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News