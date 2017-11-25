Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre holds community Christmas dinner in Halifax

Christmas is exactly one month away but some in the Halifax area got to kick off the holidays a little early.

The Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre held their annual community Christmas dinner on Saturday afternoon.

Organizers say the event grows larger every year, with more than 200 people of all ages stopping in to enjoy a meal this year.

“It’s just about giving back to the community, it’s about bringing everybody together,” said Pam Glode-Desrochers, executive director of the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre. “It’s the start of Christmas season and we just want people to come together, have a conversation and let’s just be together. That’s what it’s all about.”

Glode-Desrochers says the annual tradition is important for a number of reasons, one of which is to make sure people have a good meal.

“It makes us feel good and it makes them feel good. There’s nothing any better than having somebody smile and say that was a fantastic dinner. So, that’s what it’s all about.”

The Christmas dinner isn’t the only event the centre has planned for the holidays.

Glode-Desrochers says a seniors dinner and a kids Christmas party will also be taking place in December.

In addition, the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre has been raising funds all year to make and distribute Christmas boxes with food and toys for children this holiday season.

You can find out more information on the upcoming events by visiting their website.

