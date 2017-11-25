Dumping Day delayed in southwest Nova Scotia for lobster season

The opening day of the lobster season — known as Dumping Day — has been delayed.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) says lobster fishermen in fishing areas 33 and 34 will have to wait at least one additional day before dumping their traps this year because of anticipated poor weather conditions.

READ: Lobster season off Nova Scotia closes with high prices, good catches: fisherman

Winds are expected to exceed 26 knots on Monday — so the tentative new date for Dumping Day is Tuesday.

DFO says they will be meeting with other officials on Sunday when they will confirm if the weather will be alright on Tuesday.

WATCH: Eastern Passage lobster fishermen head out for Dumping Day, rebounding after fire