Prescription medication, stolen property, weapons seized from Nova Scotia home

RCMP have laid charges after executing a search warrant this week at a home in Amherst, N.S.

Police say they seized a quantity of prescription medication, stolen property and two prohibited weapons from the home.

RCMP say Michael Douglas Richard, 24, of River Hebert was arrested and is now facing several charges including possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of property obtained by crime and mischief.

Richard was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court on Dec. 18, 2017.