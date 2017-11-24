Edmonton Traffic

November 24, 2017 9:39 pm
Updated: November 24, 2017 9:53 pm

1 person killed in crash on Edmonton’s Whitemud Drive

By Online Journalist  Global News

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Whitemud Drive near 53 Avenue Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

Global News
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Whitemud Drive Friday night.

Police were called to the collision in the westbound lanes of the Whitemud near 53 Avenue at around 6 p.m.

The female driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Her identity has not been released.

Drivers were asked to stay away from westbound Whitemud Drive on Friday night. Drivers moving through the area were also asked to slow down and be mindful of the officers on the road.

Eric Beck, Global News
Eric Beck, Global News
Eric Beck, Global News

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.

