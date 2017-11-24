World
November 24, 2017 7:21 pm

Tiger killed after escaping circus in Paris

By Staff The Associated Press

In this picture taken on August 23, 2017, a Siberian tiger is seen at the Hengdaohezi Siberian Tiger Park in Hengdaohezi township on the outskirts of Mudanjiang.

NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images
PARIS – Police in Paris say a tiger escaped from a circus in the city and roamed the streets of the French capital for “some time” before being killed.

Police said that the big cat was “neutralized” by a staff member from the circus near a bridge over the River Seine, about two kilometres from the Eiffel Tower.

Police authorities tweeted “all danger is over” alongside a tiger emoticon.

A Paris police official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the tiger had been loose for “some time” Friday but said there had been no reported injuries or casualties.

Residents in the 15th district where the tiger was shot circulated photos of the beast’s limp corpse on social media – many angry that it had been killed.

This general view shows an empty cage of a circus in Paris on November 24, 2017, after an escape by a tiger.A tiger which escaped from a circus in Paris has been “neutralised” by circus personnel and is now dead, police said. Firefighters had been called around 1700 GMT by people who saw the animal in the 15th Arrondissement of the French capital./ AFP PHOTO / Thomas SAMSON (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)

THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images

Report an error
