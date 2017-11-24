Man faces 9 additional fraud charges in fake landlord scheme

Additional charges have been laid against a man accused of collecting cash deposits from prospective tenants on apartments not available for rent.

Toronto police previously said that advertisements were posted online from July to October and that the man showed a number of apartment hunters various units that were apparently for rent.

The tenants handed over cash deposits to the man and later discovered that the units were not available.

READ MORE: Toronto police lay 21 fraud charges against man in alleged apartment rental scam

On Oct. 30, Bum Joon Kim, 39, of no fixed address was charged with three counts of fraud over $5,000 and 18 counts of fraud under $5,000.

An update from Toronto police on Friday said additional charges had been laid against the suspect on Nov. 8, including one count of fraud over $5,000 and eight counts of fraud under $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).