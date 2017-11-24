Canada
Moose running loose in Markham: OPP

A moose was spotted running through a Greater Toronto neighbourhood Friday afternoon, and was recorded in several videos uploaded to social media.

MARKHAM, Ont. – A news helicopter and natural resources ministry staff are tracking a moose that has run across an airport field and down streets and through backyards in a community north of Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police said the moose was spotted at Buttonville airport Friday morning and advised motorists on nearby Highway 404 to exercise caution.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the moose has since moved away from the highway and the ministry of natural resources is tracking its progress.

Twitter users have posted photos and video of the moose on its travels through the town, hopping over fences and running through neighbourhoods in Markham, Ont.

