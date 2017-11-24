Flames from suspicious fire destroy RV, damage shed in St. Thomas

St. Thomas police are probing a suspicious fire that wrecked a recreational vehicle.

It was just before 2:30 a.m. Friday when emergency crews say the vehicle on a side lot at 71 Hughes St. caught fire. The property runs along the north side of the train tracks.

The flames engulfed the RV and also spread to a nearby shed. Officers say no one was in the RV at the time and it had been winterized for storage.

A damage estimate hasn’t been released.

St. Thomas police are asking anyone who may have information about the fire or who may have seen anyone in the area around the time of the fire to call them at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.