Shania Twain dishes on life, music and making a comeback

After a 15-year hiatus between albums, Shania Twain is making a comeback with the release of her fifth full-length studio record, Now.

Despite the long break, Twain is still the top-selling female country artist of all time with more than 90 million albums sold worldwide.

In a candid interview with Global’s Laura Casella, the queen of country pop opened up about the challenges she’s faced and what has kept her going.

The last time Twain was in Montreal was in 2015, after embarking on what she thought was her farewell tour.

“I don’t think I will ever give up being involved in music or creativity, but there was a time when I was sure that I wouldn’t sing again,” she said, adding that it was her family who encouraged her not to give up.

“I was really quite sure I was going to have to accept that I wouldn’t get my voice back after some side effects from Lyme disease, but they encouraged me to try and try again.”

Despite the rigors of life on the road, Twain said the experience of going on a farewell tour was eye-opening.

“I’m not going to take for granted that I’ll be able to do this forever anymore,” Twain said.

While Twain admits to being a private person, she said she didn’t hold anything back in her new album, writing all 16 songs herself.

“I am just at a point in my life where I’m less guarded about sharing things that I feel are important to share,” she said.

For Twain, the music is about creating connections and helping others. She said she understands that life in the spotlight means being a role model.

“[I share things] that I think I that I would appreciate others sharing with me, things that would help me see through difficult times, or to find inner courage,” she said.

“It’s really more me sharing my experience with others, knowing I’m not the only one in the world to go through these things, that there are many people out there that might even be looking to me for encouragement.”

Asked about staging a comeback, Twain insisted that letting go of fear was key.

“I think it’s very important to stick with your plan and not compromise your plan for the sake of fear,” she said.

“Fear — you’ve got to let go of that.”

Leaving self-doubt behind is a message she said she hopes will resonate with other parents, especially women, looking to get their careers back on track after having children.

“Parenting is such a hard job and we learn so much through all the different things we do in our lives,” she said.

“I think we apply all these other things that we do in our domestic lives, for example, to our professional lives. I think we are better at our professions because we are so diverse.”

Twain will be bringing her new album on the road in 2018. The new record may surprise fans looking for more “classic Shania” — or not, according to the artist.

“What’s typical Shania? I don’t even really know myself what classic Shania is,” she quipped.

“I think it depends. I think it’s in the hands of the listener and the fans and it means something to different people, to different sexes and different ages.”

Twain will be taking her show on the road in 2018, but for those who can’t wait that long, she’ll be bringing her A-game to this weekend’s Grey Cup in Ottawa, performing at the halftime show.

While she couldn’t say exactly what was in store for fans, she couldn’t hide her excitement.

“I’m ready and looking forward to it,” she said.

“It will be a great reunion with Canadians. I love sport and I’ll be there with bells on.”