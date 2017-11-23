Three new fire chiefs at helm of south Okanagan fire departments

Long-time Osoyoos fire chief Rick Jones has been replaced by veteran volunteer firefighter Ryan McCaskill to lead the Osoyoos fire department.

Ryan was elected by his peers at a November 15 meeting and comes into his new role after 17 years with the department.

Rob Oliver has accepted the position of Fire Chief for the Okanagan Falls Fire Department.

He’s been an active member of the department for 35 years.

Oliver replaces Bob Haddow, who served as fire chief for the past 50 years.

Meanwhile, Patrick Lantz will take the reins at the Willobrook Fire Department in Oliver.

He’s a 12-year veteran firefighter who replaces Brad Fossett.

