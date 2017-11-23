‘Any victim of sexual assault has the right to make the choice’ Ken Cheveldayoff clarifies his anti-abortion stance

It’s a showdown that has ignited outrage throughout the province as Saskatchewan Party leader contenders spar over the issue of abortion.

According to responses made to RightNow, an anti-abortion website, Ken Cheveldayoff said he would “support anything that protects the unborn child, anything that emphasized that life begins at conception and I’d be in favour of that type of legislation.”

On Thursday, Cheveldayoff appeared to be backpedaling a bit on his stance and what he says are his anti-abortion beliefs.

“Let me be very clear I believe that any victim of sexual assault has the right to make the choice to have an abortion or not.”

Other circumstances that could warrant an abortion Cheveldayoff clarified would be if the mother’s life was at risk or if incest was involved.

He added that he wouldn’t limit what a woman wants to decide to do if elected the leader of the Sask. Party and would leave that decision up to the caucus to decide.

“I would not personally bring forward any type of legislation because this is a decision to be made within the whole caucus with a deep dialogue and thoughtful discussion.”

Rob Clarke, who was adopted, is on Cheveldayoff’s side and doesn’t believe in abortion.

“If someone wants to bring forward a private members bill, it will be a free vote but what I’m going to make sure they do is get out there and ask their constituents what they want.”

In a statement issued by Scott Moe on Thursday, here’s what he had to say about how he would proceed moving forward.

‘My wife and I have made a personal decision to hold a pro-life view. However, as leader of the Saskatchewan Party and Premier of Saskatchewan, I will continue the current government’s position and would not introduce any legislation on abortion.’



Alanna Koch has reserved comment on the controversial topic.

Meanwhile, Tina Beaudry-Mellor says it’s not an issue for men to decide and that it isn’t on the minds of any women she’s spoken to while traveling around the province.

“The number one issues I hear about are education, I hear about jobs, I hear about scaling up businesses, I hear about interpersonal violence, this is not an issue I hear about.”

Gord Wyant, as have others, is quick to point out this is a federal issue and the Supreme Court already ruled on it.

Nicole Sarauer, leader of the official opposition says even despite the ruling whoever is voted into power could reduce access to reproductive health services.

“We already see that we have a limited access to women’s health – for women’s reproductive services in the province we don’t want to see us go backwards at all,” said Sarauer.

“Our party has always been very clear, we’re a pro-choice party and we respect a woman’s right to choose. The premier said today that this issue is done, that this is not an issue for his party is anymore and I hope that that’s the case,” she added.