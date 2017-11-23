Crime
November 23, 2017 10:57 am

Two men who assaulted Dennis Oland in prison to be sentenced today

By Staff The Canadian Press

Two Halifax men charged with assaulting Dennis Oland in a New Brunswick prison last July are to be sentenced today in Miramichi.

Convicted killer Cody Alexander Muise and Aaron Marriott, who was convicted in a 2008 drug shooting, attacked Oland at Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B., on July 31 of last year.

Both pleaded guilty in September as a trial was set to begin.

The court was told the two men punched Oland in the head in the visitors’ area of the prison, and Oland suffered facial injuries.

Oland had been jailed for 10 months after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in the 2011 bludgeoning of his multi-millionaire father, businessman Richard Oland.

The 48-year-old Saint John financial planner was released on bail in October last year after a court overturned his murder conviction and ordered a new trial.

