Mohawk College apologizes after TV reporter sexually harassed on campus

The president of Mohawk College says he has personally apologized to a female TV reporter who was faced with sexual harassment from students while trying to do her job.

In a message posted to social media on Thursday, president Ron McKerlie said the school’s security team is investigating two incidents that occurred at the school’s Fennell campus earlier this week.

The journalist, who was at Mohawk to cover the end of the Ontario college strike along with a camera person, is a news reporter for CHCH, the station said.

Neither the TV station nor McKerlie specified what slurs were used, but McKerlie described the language as misogynistic.

McKerlie had strong words for the perpetrators, saying they could face discipline including expulsion from the college.

“The overwhelming majority of Mohawk students can be counted on to treat others with respect and common decency,” he stated. “But if you somehow believe it is acceptable or humorous to demean and sexually harass women then you are not welcome at Mohawk.”

He’s asking anyone with information to contact school security.