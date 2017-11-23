Man suffers burns in Port Hope industrial accident

The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a man suffered burns while working at the Esco plant in Port Hope, Ont., on Wednesday night.

Around 9 p.m., Port Hope police responded to a call at the manufacturing plant which specializes in mining equipment, for reports of an injured employee. Police say a worker was using an acetylene torch to cut metal when some of the metal pieces “blew back” and set his clothing on fire.

READ MORE: Construction workers injured at Minden fire hall construction site

“The man was wearing appropriate safety equipment including a heavy fire coat,” police said.

Other employees assisted the man in extinguishing fire.

Police say the man was treated for burns which were “not considered to be life-threatening.”