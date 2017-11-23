Canada
November 23, 2017

Man suffers burns in Port Hope industrial accident

A worker suffered burns while using an acetylene torch at the Esco plant in Port Hope on Wednesday night

The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a man suffered burns while working at the Esco plant in Port Hope, Ont., on Wednesday night.

Around 9 p.m., Port Hope police responded to a call at the manufacturing plant which specializes in mining equipment, for reports of an injured employee. Police say a worker was using an acetylene torch to cut metal when some of the metal pieces “blew back” and set his clothing on fire.

“The man was wearing appropriate safety equipment including a heavy fire coat,” police said.

Other employees assisted the man in extinguishing fire.

Police say the man was treated for burns which were “not considered to be life-threatening.”

