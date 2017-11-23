Multiple drug busts in Longueuil police operation Thursday morning
Longueuil police carried out drug busts across the city Thursday morning, arresting several people.
“An important police operation involving drugs is ongoing in the territory,” said Longueuil police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Voutsinos.
“Details will follow about this operation.”
Over 100 Longueuil police officers were involved in the raids.
