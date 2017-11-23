Crime
November 23, 2017 10:00 am
Updated: November 23, 2017 10:09 am

Multiple drug busts in Longueuil police operation Thursday morning

By Global News

A Longueuil police operation led to multiple drug busts Thursday morning. November 23, 2017.

Yannick Gadbois / Global News
Longueuil police carried out drug busts across the city Thursday morning, arresting several people.

“An important police operation involving drugs is ongoing in the territory,” said Longueuil police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Voutsinos.

“Details will follow about this operation.”

Over 100 Longueuil police officers were involved in the raids.
