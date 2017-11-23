Weather
November 23, 2017 8:08 am

Thursday’s Okanagan forecast

Global News
Thursday, November 23, 2017
Weather forecast update at 5am:

More showers are on deck this morning, but we will see a weak ridge build in. Expect drier conditions this afternoon with a small possibility of a sunny break.

The coastal mountains will provide enough rainshadow to keep it mostly dry for our region tomorrow and Saturday morning, however another wave of precipitation will move in by Sunday.

Today’s daytime high range: 7 to 12C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5pm, 6:30pm and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane English / Wesla Wong
