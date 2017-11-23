Thursday’s Okanagan forecast

Thursday, November 23, 2017

Weather forecast update at 5am:

More showers are on deck this morning, but we will see a weak ridge build in. Expect drier conditions this afternoon with a small possibility of a sunny break.

The coastal mountains will provide enough rainshadow to keep it mostly dry for our region tomorrow and Saturday morning, however another wave of precipitation will move in by Sunday.

Today’s daytime high range: 7 to 12C

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong