Province set to name buildings after former Premiers

The province announced a new policy on Wednesday for naming building and other provincial landmarks after former Premiers.

The new naming policy follows the recommendations of a report by former Lieutenant-Governor Gordon Barnhart. Under the new policy, building landmarks that do not already bear the name of a person can be named after former premiers.

“Bestowing the name of these past premiers on Saskatchewan landmarks is a demonstration of gratitude for their years of dedicated service to our province,” Premier Brad Wall said.

“This is an appropriate way to honour their contributions to Saskatchewan.”

The government will work with former Premier and their families to determine an appropriate building or landmarks to be renamed.

Three structures are being renamed under the new policy.

The main building at the Moose Jaw Campus of Saskatchewan Polytechnic is now named the W. Ross Thatcher Building, for former Premier W. Ross Thatcher (Premier from 1964 to 1971);

The reservoir and dam near Alameda, Saskatchewan are now named the Grant Devine Lake and the Grant Devine Dam, for former Premier Grant Devine (Premier from 1982 to 1991); and

The Saskatchewan Provincial Laboratory in Regina is now named the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory, for former Premier Roy Romanow (Premier from 1991 to 2001).

“Naming provincial facilities after past Premiers serves as a way to preserve our province’s history,” Central Services Minister Christine Tell said.

“They are deserving of our respect and appreciation for the service provided to the people of Saskatchewan during their time as Premier.”

Wall said that after he leaves office next year, the government will look for a suitable building or landmark to name after former Premier Lorne Calvert.