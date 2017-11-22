High-risk offender arrested just days after returning to London

London police have arrested a high-risk offender less than a week after they warned the public that he would be returning to the city on his release from jail.

Police confirm Christopher John Webster, 33, has been arrested but “cannot advise what for due to the nature of the charges.”

“When we have a serial sexual predator who is at high risk of re-offending again in the future, we don’t understand why the Crown Attorney’s office is not filing an application for a dangerous offender status,” said Megan Walker, executive director of the London Abused Women’s Centre.

“I’m really tired of hearing about giving people second and third and fourth and fifth chances when every day in my office I see the outcomes of those chances. I think it’s really appalling.”

On Friday, police issued a public warning about Webster’s release after, noting he has a history of violence and sexually related offences.

The release added that the warning followed “careful deliberation and consideration of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest.”