Canada
November 22, 2017 10:56 am
Updated: November 22, 2017 11:00 am

MMIWG inquiry: family of Monica Burns frustrated with her description in media

By Staff The Canadian Press

The family of Monica Burns has told the MMIWG inquiry in Saskatoon that they are frustrated with her description in the media.

Supplied / Saskatchewan RCMP
A A

The brother of a slain Indigenous woman has told the inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls that he’s frustrated with the way the media have described his sister.

Monica Burns’s body was found on a snowmobile trail near Prince Albert, Saskatchewan in January 2015.

READ MORE: ‘This is a bigger problem’: Families share as MMIWG inquiry starts in Saskatoon

Her relatives told MMIWG inquiry officials in Saskatoon on Tuesday that they’re angry Monica has been labelled a sex-trade worker, rather than a mother, a daughter and a sister.

Her brother, Pernell Ballantyne, said his sister’s killer should not have been allowed to plead guilty to manslaughter after being charged with second-degree murder.

The killer got a 13-year prison term with three years of credit for time served.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
#MMIW
Buddy Day
Inquiry MMIW
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
Missing And Murdered Indigenous Women And Girls
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Inquiry
MMIWG
MMIWG inquiry
Monica Burns

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News