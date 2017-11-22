MMIWG inquiry: family of Monica Burns frustrated with her description in media

The brother of a slain Indigenous woman has told the inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls that he’s frustrated with the way the media have described his sister.

Monica Burns’s body was found on a snowmobile trail near Prince Albert, Saskatchewan in January 2015.

Her relatives told MMIWG inquiry officials in Saskatoon on Tuesday that they’re angry Monica has been labelled a sex-trade worker, rather than a mother, a daughter and a sister.

Her brother, Pernell Ballantyne, said his sister’s killer should not have been allowed to plead guilty to manslaughter after being charged with second-degree murder.

The killer got a 13-year prison term with three years of credit for time served.