Early morning house fire leaves one person dead near Ailsa Craig

One person is dead following an early morning house fire just north of Ailsa Craig.

North Middlesex Fire Department and Middlesex OPP arrived at the home on Queen Street around 4:30 Wednesday morning, and say the home was already engulfed by flames by the time they arrived.

After entering the home, firefighters found an adult person and three pets dead inside. No other information has been released at this time, pending further examination.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and the Office of the Chief Coroner have been notified and will be assisting in the investigation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.