Canada
November 22, 2017 8:23 am

Ontario labour reform bill that includes minimum wage hike expected to pass

By Staff The Canadian Press

Tue, May 30: While the decision is seen as good news for low wage workers in the province, others say this could cripple small business and lead to job losses. Lama Nicolas reports.

A A

TORONTO – A bill that would bring major labour reforms, including a controversial minimum-wage hike, to Ontario is expected to pass a vote in the provincial legislature today.

The Liberal government’s legislation includes equal pay for part-time workers, increased vacation entitlements and expanded personal emergency leave, but the centrepiece is an increase in the minimum wage.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Ontario business coalition urges five-year implementation of minimum wage hike

It is currently set to rise from $11.60 in October to $14 in January, and $15 in 2019.

Business groups and other critics of the government’s plan have said the increase is being pushed through too fast and will be difficult to absorb.

READ MORE: $15 minimum wage could cost Ontario economy up to 90,000 jobs by 2020: TD Bank report

They have said that without significant relief from the province, the changes proposed in the bill would force employers to find creative ways to cut costs, such as hiring less and increasing automation.

The government has promised to slash small business taxes and give millions in incentives to ease the transition, but business groups and the opposition parties have said the relief package falls short.

VIDEO: Premier Wynne announces minimum wage to rise to $15 an hour

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
labour reforms
Minimum Wage
Ontario labour reforms
Ontario legislation
Ontario Minimum Wage
Ontario small businesses
Tax Relief

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News