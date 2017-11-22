Closing arguments over destruction of gas plants records to be heard

TORONTO – Closing arguments are set to be heard today at the Toronto trial of two former political aides charged with destroying documents.

Defence lawyers will by pushing the Ontario court judge to acquit David Livingston and Laura Miller.

The accused did not call any witnesses in their defence.

Both have pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted mischief and illegal computer use.

The top aides to ex-premier Dalton McGuinty are accused of illegally wiping hard drives to get rid of embarrassing records.

The prosecution maintains the records related to the Liberal government’s decision to cancel two gas plants ahead of the 2011 provincial election.