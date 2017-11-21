Whitecaps star Yordy Reyna speaks to Peruvian police about death of teen volleyball player

Police in Peru have spoken to Vancouver Whitecaps star Yordy Reyna to see what he knows about the death of a 16-year-old volleyball player at an apartment in Lima on Sunday.

Alessandra Chocano and a group of friends met with Reyna and his friends at a nightclub and then went to an apartment in the district of Miraflores. A short time later she was found on the bedroom floor, mouth open, lying between the bed and a night table, and there was blood found at the scene, according to a police report obtained by America TV.

Reyna, who plays for Peru’s national men’s soccer team, spent seven hours in a police station on Tuesday, according to local media reports.

No one has been charged in connection to Chocano’s death and police have yet to determine how she died.

The president of the Peruvian Volleyball Association told a media outlet that Chocano died from “cerebral and pulmonary edema.”

In a statement, the Vancouver Whitecaps said their thoughts were with Chocano’s family and friends.

“We’ve reached out to Yordy Reyna and can confirm that he was one of several people at the same party as Alessandra Chocano on Sunday. He has proactively reached out to authorities to provide them with any information which may be helpful to their investigation,” read the statement from the organization.