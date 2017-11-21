Search underway in Coquitlam for missing dog walker

A search is underway on the east side of Eagle Mountain in Coquitlam for Anette Poitras, a 52-year-old dog walker who has disappeared.

Search and Rescue Manager Michael Coyle says she was last seen on the Westwood Plateau, near Plateau and Parkway Boulevards., at 2 Monday afternoon.

“She was walking three dogs when she went missing, or we believe she was anyway, a collie name Chloe, that’s her dog, and a boxer named Roxy who is a very young dog, and a puggle named Bubba who is 13-years-old and a little overweight.”

“She may have started walking around 2 pm. So people up and around the area may have seen her. We’d appreciate that they call the RCMP and let them know, we would be able to narrow down the area.”

He says they’ve been looking since 8 p.m. Monday.

“It’s a popular hiking-dog walking area so there’s all sorts of tracks and things but nothing we can say is tied to her.”

She is believed to be wearing a black toque, and a pink or navy jacket.

With files from Kyle Benning