Reporter’s blocked shot of Georgia Dome collapse offers funniest view

What looked to be a great view of the implosion of the Georgia Dome was unexpectedly blocked mid-explosion, leaving one reporter in the lurch.

The Georgia Dome was one of America’s largest dome stadiums, and was imploded in 15 seconds with around 5,000 pounds of explosives Monday morning.

But according to the Weather Network, there wasn’t much to see.

That’s because their reporter’s camera shot was blocked by a city bus, right after the explosions started.

“Trust us, we were there and you guys didn’t miss anything. Thanks @MARTASERVICE,” the Weather Channel tweeted Monday evening.

The man operating the camera in the video can be heard ruing the bus’s arrival with a few expletives.

“No bus! Go away!” can be heard on the video. “Get out of the way, bus! What the f—.”

A spokesperson for Atlanta’s metropolitan transport authority offered a sarcastic apology on Twitter.

“Hi @weatherchannel. On behalf of @martaservice, we sincerely apologize for ruining your live-shot for the #DomeImplosion. We found this footage, in case you need it,” she said, showing a gif image of similar situation.

The dome opened in 1992 and hosted two Super Bowls.

