No injuries reported as crews battle Cambridge factory fire

CAMBRIDGE, Ont. – Officials say firefighters are making progress in the battle against a factory fire in Cambridge, Ont.

They are asking the public to stay away from the area of the blaze, which is creating thick black smoke.

The City of Cambridge says some buildings on the street have been evacuated.

Nearby residents are being cautioned to stay indoors with their windows and doors shut.

Five fire crews are battling what is being called a significant fire and streets in the area are closed.

There have been no reports of injuries.