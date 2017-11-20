The Library Strikes Back: Calgary libraries to host first Star Wars Day

The force is with the Calgary Public Library… or at least it will be on Dec. 2.

Three library locations in Calgary will be transformed for the interactive event Star Wars Day: The Library Strikes Back.

What can Star Wars lovers expect?

Build your own lightsaber

Program a droid

Take selfies with a stormtrooper

Craft section: create a Star Wars snowflake, build a paper porg, colour an ewok ornament

Meet a life-sized R2-D2

Check out the collection of Star Wars books and movies

Experience visual reality and augmented reality

“Libraries are gathering places, full of varied resources and relevant programs. Our upcoming Star Wars Day is a fun opportunity for us to bring fans together,” Heather Robertson, director of service design, said in a release.

“We’re excited to welcome Calgarians of all ages to Central, Shawnessy, and Saddletowne libraries, as partner organizations, library staff and volunteers help us make this an afternoon to remember.”

The libraries said the event is to mark the upcoming launch of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The free event, which welcomes people of all ages, runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Central Library (616 Macleod Trail S.E.), Shawnessy Library (333 Shawville Blvd S.E.), and Saddletowne Library (7555 Falconridge Blvd N.E.).

